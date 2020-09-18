Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Backstop
Politics
September 18, 2020
History will be kinder to May's Brexit deal when Johnson's version is done
Asking what would have happened had MPs swallowed the “backstop” takes you into a labyrinth of counterfactuals—but most roads lead to regret
Rafael Behr
Politics
March 12, 2020
Why I still have moments of missing the Northern Ireland backstop
David Henig
Economics
January 20, 2020
How Northern Ireland could use Brexit to its advantage
David Henig
Politics
October 17, 2019
The thin red line: It's time for the DUP to accept they have been outmanoeuvred by the Brexiteers
Siobhán Fenton
Politics
October 17, 2019
Beyond the Irish border dilemma there are vital Brexit issues being overlooked
Charles Kinnoull
Politics
Beyond the Irish border dilemma there are vital Brexit issues being overlooked
Charles Kinnoull
World
October 03, 2019
Fiasco: three years of grinding failure on Brexit is reaching its inevitable nadir
Peter Foster
World
Fiasco: three years of grinding failure on Brexit is reaching its inevitable nadir
Peter Foster
Politics
October 03, 2019
How dare Boris Johnson call this a compromise?
Jonathan Lis
Politics
How dare Boris Johnson call this a compromise?
Jonathan Lis
Politics
October 02, 2019
Johnson basks in the adulation of party activists but in the real world trouble awaits
Politics
Johnson basks in the adulation of party activists but in the real world trouble awaits
Politics
September 12, 2019
A Northern Ireland-only backstop is unlikely to break the Brexit impasse
Raphael Hogarth
Politics
A Northern Ireland-only backstop is unlikely to break the Brexit impasse
Raphael Hogarth
1
2
3
4
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 17
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines