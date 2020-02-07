Article 50

Article 50-image
World
February 07, 2020
We have until July to ask Europe for more time. How firm is that deadline?
Legal experts are divided on the plausibility of a last-minute transition extension
Alex Dean
Article 50-image
Politics
October 20, 2019
Article 50 extension: was Johnson’s “three letters” trick unlawful?
Raphael Hogarth
Article 50-image
Politics
September 17, 2019
The stark Brexit choice is now delay or no deal
Jolyon Maugham
Article 50-image
Politics
September 16, 2019
Prorogation, “justiciability” and the role of the Supreme Court
Steve Peers
Article 50 topic image
Politics
September 16, 2019
Revoking Article 50: Have the Liberal Democrats made a grave strategic miscalculation?
Stephen Fisher
Politics
Article 50-image
Revoking Article 50: Have the Liberal Democrats made a grave strategic miscalculation?
Stephen Fisher
Article 50 topic image
Politics
September 13, 2019
Jo Swinson’s challenge: reconcile the two halves of the Lib Dem character
Rafael Behr
Politics
Article 50-image
Jo Swinson’s challenge: reconcile the two halves of the Lib Dem character
Rafael Behr
Article 50 topic image
Politics
September 04, 2019
The debate over the Benn bill is plagued by a fundamental misunderstanding
Steve Peers
Politics
Article 50-image
The debate over the Benn bill is plagued by a fundamental misunderstanding
Steve Peers
Article 50 topic image
Politics
August 06, 2019
A vote to trigger Article 50 was not a vote for no deal
Antoinette Sandbach
Politics
Article 50-image
A vote to trigger Article 50 was not a vote for no deal
Antoinette Sandbach
Article 50 topic image
Politics
April 24, 2019
Your guide to revoking Article 50
Raphael Hogarth
Politics
Article 50-image
Your guide to revoking Article 50
Raphael Hogarth
1 2 3 4 ... 12 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 60
About us Subscribe Contact us Staff Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines