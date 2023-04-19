Politics

Podcasts
April 19, 2023
Pat Cullen and Rachel Sylvester: Will the NHS survive the strikes?
Prospect Team
Politics
April 19, 2023
Rishi Sunak’s maths policy doesn’t add up
Andrew Adonis
Politics
April 18, 2023
Why must the government treat parliament and the public with such contempt?
Patience Wheatcroft
Politics
April 14, 2023
Poverty is making us sick—and our politicians aren’t helping
Tom Clark
Politics
April 13, 2023
The NHS is a terrible employer. The government needs to recognise that
Rachel Sylvester
Politics
Politics
April 12, 2023
Labour’s attack ads don’t matter—the public have already made up their minds
Andrew Adonis
Politics
Politics
April 11, 2023
Can the Liberal Democrats find a route back to relevance?
Peter Kellner
Politics
Politics
April 05, 2023
Four lessons from the Good Friday Agreement
Andrew Adonis
Politics
Columns
April 05, 2023
Starmer’s Sunak problem
Sam Freedman From the magazine
Columns
