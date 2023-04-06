Prospect Podcast
April 06, 2023
Bad News: How Murdoch and Fox are wrecking US democracy
Prospect Podcast
April 19, 2023
Pat Cullen and Rachel Sylvester: Will the NHS survive the strikes?
April 14, 2023
Ann Pettifor and Nick Macpherson: Was austerity necessary?
March 29, 2023
Quinn Slobodian: Crack-up capitalism
March 22, 2023
Why we all profit from poverty
March 17, 2023
The budget breakdown
March 09, 2023
Iraq, 20 years on—with Ghaith Abdul-Ahad
March 02, 2023
The Prospect Podcast: How to solve the immigration crisis
February 27, 2023
How China rewrites history—with Isabel Hilton and Tania Branigan
February 17, 2023
Can Ukraine negotiate with Russia?
February 10, 2023
Why the next election is Labour's to lose—with Peter Kellner and Greg Clark
February 07, 2023
The Prospect Podcast: Rosie Holt and Josh Berry: The state of British satire
January 27, 2023
The Prospect Podcast: Could a policy tweak stop people dying in poverty?
