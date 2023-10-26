Media Confidential
October 26, 2023
Is there a media bias against Israel?
Media Confidential
October 19, 2023
Disinformation on X, and the power of the Telegraph’s Barclay brothers
October 12, 2023
Israel, Hamas and media in a time of war
October 05, 2023
Legendary US editor Marty Baron on Donald Trump, Edward Snowden and Jeff Bezos
September 28, 2023
Rupert Murdoch steps back: politics and succession, with Malcolm Turnbull and Michael Wolff
