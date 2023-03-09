Prospect Lives Podcast
Listen to the latest independent news, analysis and commentary in the Prospect Podcast. Subscribe via Spotify, Apple Podcasts or your favourite platform.
March 09, 2023
Prospect Lives: A letter from the Home Office
Prospect Lives Podcast
February 09, 2023
Prospect Lives: Meditations on memory
December 16, 2022
Prospect Lives: Cafés, community and brushes with royalty ￼
October 06, 2022
Prospect Lives: Local characters and playing the part
July 28, 2022
Prospect Lives: Travels, travails and test runs
June 24, 2022
Prospect Lives: Robots, royalty and relationships
February 03, 2022
Prospect Lives: Haircuts, burnout and belonging
December 16, 2021
Welcome to Prospect Lives: Seven views on life in modern Britain
