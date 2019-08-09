Stephen Hawking

Technology
August 09, 2019
“And the prize for speculation goes to…” How physics went down a post-empirical dead end
Theoretical physicists who devised a theory for which there is no evidence have received a $3m award. Why am I not surprised?
Jim Baggott
Culture
December 13, 2018
Prospect's books of 2018: science
Prospect Team From the magazine
Technology
April 20, 2016
Could "solar sailing" take us to Alpha Centauri?
Philip Ball
Technology
October 02, 2015
Give Stephen Hawking a Nobel Prize
Philip Ball
Culture
July 15, 2015
Book Review: Black Hole
Philip Ball From the magazine
Philosophy
September 19, 2013
Fearful symmetry: Roger Penrose's tiling
Philip Ball
Technology
February 07, 2012
Aquinas and the Big Bang
William Carroll
December 22, 2010
Best of Prospect online 2010
Prospect
Culture
November 17, 2010
The challenge to German liberalism
David Goodhart From the magazine
