Physics

Culture
December 08, 2022
The Holy Grail of physics: how Peter Higgs unlocked the universe
The elusive Scottish scientist and his groundbreaking discovery, the Higgs boson, are both the subject of Frank Close’s new biography. They prove to be as enigmatic as each other
Marcus Chown
Technology
December 08, 2022
Neil DeGrasse Tyson: 'The cosmic perspective is an antidote to runaway egos'
Prospect Team From the magazine
Technology
October 11, 2022
How quantum weirdness shapes our universe
Philip Ball
People
October 06, 2022
Jocelyn Bell Burnell: ‘Not getting the Nobel has been good for me’
Marcus Chown From the magazine
People
September 08, 2022
Laura Mersini-Houghton: Sexual harassment is rife in physics
Marcus Chown From the magazine
Technology
August 29, 2022
Is particle physics at a dead end?
Philip Ball
Technology
April 18, 2022
Why your messages could soon be impossible to hack
Philip Ball
Technology
December 20, 2021
The James Webb Space Telescope is one of the most exciting cosmic missions ever. Will it succeed?
Philip Ball
Technology
July 27, 2021
Steven Weinberg (1933-2021): The world of physics has lost a giant
Lawrence M Krauss
Showing 1 to 5 of 77
