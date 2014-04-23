Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Peter Higgs
Essays
April 23, 2014
World thinkers 2014: The results
Prospect asked readers to select their favourites from a list of the world’s leading thinkers. The results are in.
Serena Kutchinsky
From the magazine
Peter Higgs
March 25, 2014
World Thinkers 2014: Peter Higgs
Prospect Team
Technology
October 08, 2013
The Higgs universe
Frank Close
Technology
May 22, 2013
The month ahead
Anjana Ahuja
Essays
April 24, 2013
World Thinkers 2013
Prospect
Essays
World Thinkers 2013
Prospect
Cartoons
January 30, 2012
Large Hadron Christmas
Prospect
Cartoons
Large Hadron Christmas
Prospect
Technology
December 13, 2011
No Higgs—yet
Jay Elwes
Technology
No Higgs—yet
Jay Elwes
Technology
November 16, 2011
The missing piece
Jay Elwes
Technology
The missing piece
Jay Elwes
Cartoons
July 21, 2011
DisconCERNted
Prospect
Cartoons
DisconCERNted
Prospect
1
Showing 1 to 5 of 5
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines