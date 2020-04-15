Log in
Technology
April 15, 2020
"The world isn't a logical proposition": Why Silicon Valley's fiercest critic wants to abolish it
Silicon Valley was built on the ethos of disruption. A memoir from a former insider shows that there's one principle that they won't challenge
Sanjana Varghese
Technology
March 12, 2020
"I had a second date—then it got creepy": The strange human rights question raised by dating apps
Susie Alegre
Technology
February 03, 2020
The Met police's decision to use facial recognition not only harms our right to privacy—it damages our democracy, too
Adam Smith
Politics
December 09, 2019
The NHS election: our health data is worth £9.6 billion. What happens to it after Brexit?
Tola Onanuga
Technology
August 23, 2019
"Users don’t know this is happening": the clever ways companies are harvesting your data
Tola Onanuga
Technology
September 22, 2016
Building a new social norm for health data
David Evans
Politics
September 22, 2016
It’s time for a public debate about data sharing
Chi Onwurah
Politics
May 18, 2016
Book review: Five Ideas To Fight For by Anthony Lester
Chris Tilbury
From the magazine
Culture
Essays
January 21, 2016
Security first, freedom will follow
John Sawers
From the magazine
Essays
