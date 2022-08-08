Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Technology
August 08, 2022
DeepMind has predicted the shape of every protein known to science. How excited should we be?
The AI-based breakthrough, like the sequencing of the human genome, may not turbocharge the development of new drugs as some hope. But as a resource for basic biological research it will be valuable
Philip Ball
Politics
August 06, 2021
The Online Safety Bill is being opposed on “free speech” grounds—but we urgently need protection from platforms
Damian Tambini
Economics
July 23, 2021
Inequality just went stratospheric. Can we bring it down to earth?
James Plunkett
Technology
January 28, 2019
Would you let Google run your city?
Martin Moore
From the magazine
Technology
January 25, 2019
How to cut Big Tech down to size
James Ball
Technology
Politics
December 20, 2018
Clicks for kicks: how we came to trade our private data for joy
Natalie Nzeyimana
Technology
January 19, 2018
The new surveillance capitalism
John Naughton
Technology
Technology
July 20, 2017
Who gets to design the future? Silicon Valley's unoriginal "inventions" should prompt us to reconsider
Samuel Palin
Essays
November 17, 2016
The driverless car delusion
Christian Wolmar
Essays
