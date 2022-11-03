Facebook

Facebook-image
Technology
November 03, 2022
Is social media like a newspaper or a telephone? The answer has big implications
Analogy can help us work out how platforms like Facebook and Twitter should be regulated. But ultimately we need to move to a different kind of platform altogether
Ethan Zuckerman From the magazine
Facebook-image
Technology
November 23, 2021
Ex-security chief: the government must prove its encryption plans work—or abandon them
Ciaran Martin
Facebook-image
Society
October 25, 2021
We have a real chance to end online hate
Elisabeth Braw
Facebook-image
Politics
August 06, 2021
The Online Safety Bill is being opposed on “free speech” grounds—but we urgently need protection from platforms
Damian Tambini
Facebook topic image
Economics
July 23, 2021
Inequality just went stratospheric. Can we bring it down to earth?
James Plunkett
Economics
Facebook-image
Inequality just went stratospheric. Can we bring it down to earth?
James Plunkett
Facebook topic image
Technology
February 25, 2021
Why the UK should be worried about the standoff between Facebook and Australia
Mathew Lawrence
Technology
Facebook-image
Why the UK should be worried about the standoff between Facebook and Australia
Mathew Lawrence
Facebook topic image
Technology
February 03, 2020
The Met police's decision to use facial recognition not only harms our right to privacy—it damages our democracy, too
Adam Smith
Technology
Facebook-image
The Met police's decision to use facial recognition not only harms our right to privacy—it damages our democracy, too
Adam Smith
Facebook topic image
Technology
October 22, 2019
"There were only echo chambers": inside the hidden world of Facebook debating
Eve Livingston
Technology
Facebook-image
"There were only echo chambers": inside the hidden world of Facebook debating
Eve Livingston
Facebook topic image
Society
July 18, 2019
What the evidence tells us about the sources of hateful online abuse
Cécile Guerin
Society
Facebook-image
What the evidence tells us about the sources of hateful online abuse
Cécile Guerin
1 2 3 4 ... 9 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 43
About us Subscribe Contact us Staff Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines