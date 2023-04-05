Log in
World
Ideas
Views
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
April 05, 2023
An internet with less surveillance could be possible. This is how
Countries are banning TikTok over security concerns about Chinese snooping. We would do better to look closer to home—at the threats to digital privacy that are all around us
Ethan Zuckerman
From the magazine
Technology
March 01, 2023
How to stop the internet becoming a junk heap
Ethan Zuckerman
From the magazine
Technology
January 25, 2023
Tech has an innate problem with bullshitters. But we don’t need to let them win
Ethan Zuckerman
From the magazine
Society
December 08, 2022
‘Quiet quitting’—the phrase that reveals our changing attitudes to work
Sarah Ogilvie
From the magazine
Technology
December 08, 2022
What we would lose in a world without Twitter
Ethan Zuckerman
From the magazine
Technology
What we would lose in a world without Twitter
Ethan Zuckerman
From the magazine
Politics
December 08, 2022
Create a psychological defence agency to ‘prebunk’ fake news
Elisabeth Braw
Politics
Create a psychological defence agency to ‘prebunk’ fake news
Elisabeth Braw
Politics
December 08, 2022
We the users: shifting power from platforms to people
David Halpern
Politics
We the users: shifting power from platforms to people
David Halpern
Politics
December 07, 2022
The amplification of misinformation is threatening democracy
Nesta team
Politics
The amplification of misinformation is threatening democracy
Nesta team
Society
December 02, 2022
Elon Musk has made the mistake of believing his own hype
Stefan Stern
Society
Elon Musk has made the mistake of believing his own hype
Stefan Stern
