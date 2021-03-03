Apple

Economics
March 03, 2021
RIP PLC: the rise of the ghost corporation
The ascent and demise of the listed company, and where—for better or worse—private equity will lead business next
John Kay From the magazine
Society
January 30, 2019
My parents are preparing each other for solo living. Step one: teach Dad to use a smartphone
Cathy Rentzenbrink From the magazine
Technology
January 25, 2019
How to cut Big Tech down to size
James Ball From the magazine
Economics
September 09, 2016
Apple and international tax justice
Mary Honeyball
Economics
September 01, 2016
Big question: will Britain benefit from the EU ruling on Apple's taxes?
Prospect Team
Economics
Essays
March 24, 2016
Virtual reality technology is already changing our lives
Tom Chatfield
Essays
Culture
December 10, 2015
Are only poets safe from robots?
Giles Wilkes From the magazine
Culture
Essays
December 10, 2014
Big ideas of 2015: the internet of things
Josh Lowe From the magazine
Essays
Technology
October 16, 2014
Egg freezing: Apple and Facebook are forward-thinking, not creepy
Serena Kutchinsky
Technology
