Genetics

Technology
March 06, 2023
Imagine you could select your future child based on likely intelligence. Would you?
The possibility of screening embryos for complex inherited traits will force society to profoundly rethink its reproductive ethics
Philip Ball
Technology
October 29, 2019
Human gene editing sounds like a big deal. Is it?
Philip Ball
Technology
September 04, 2019
Now we’ve dispensed with the nonsense “gay gene” trope, let’s interrogate the way we talk about genetics and traits full stop
Philip Ball
Opinions
December 12, 2018
Why scientists must fight off the DNA determinists
Angela Saini From the magazine
Technology
November 21, 2017
A genetic mutation increasing average life expectancy has been found—how excited should we be?
Philip Ball
Technology
July 05, 2017
The “genomic revolution” is coming—and it will transform the NHS
Philip Ball
Technology
June 07, 2016
The genetics debate has been derailed—by both sides
Philip Ball
Technology
April 04, 2016
We don't know what all genes do—but does it matter?
Philip Ball
Technology
March 16, 2016
There is no intelligence gene... singular
Philip Ball
