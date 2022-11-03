Log in
November 03, 2022
I campaigned against nuclear energy in the 2000s. Now I’ve changed my mind
As the climate emergency spirals out of control and energy insecurity becomes acute, could nuclear power hold the solution?
Bryony Worthington
The risk of nuclear disaster grows every day
The war in Ukraine shows that nuclear deterrence works
Is the UK capable of maintaining its nuclear arsenal?
Spending £4bn on a new nuclear station at Sizewell will not solve the UK's energy problems
Nick Butler
Why there is new hope for new nuclear
Kim Jong-un has realised there's a benefit to behaving badly
How the US turned North Korea into a nuclear power
Nuclear disarmament agreements haven't worked—is there another solution?
1
2
3
4
...
6
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 30
