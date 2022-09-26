Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Fossil Fuels
Politics
September 26, 2022
This is how we should finance energy market interventions
Work internationally to demand more from those who are profiting
Bryony Worthington
Environment News
November 03, 2021
Investors will switch to green energy stocks. The only question is how fast
Megan Greene
From the magazine
Politics
September 21, 2021
Successive UK governments have neglected energy security—and we are now paying the price
Nick Butler
Technology
September 10, 2020
Are we seeing the end of the UK's fossil fuel empire?
Jennifer Johnson
Economics
June 04, 2020
How Covid-19 could help eliminate fossil fuel subsidies
Mario Pezzini and Håvard Halland
Economics
December 09, 2019
How Britain beat Germany in the race for green energy
Adam Tooze
From the magazine
Regulars
June 12, 2019
Should we pursue boundless economic growth?
John Browne, Jason Hickel
From the magazine
Culture
March 15, 2017
Books in brief: Burn Out by Dieter Helm
Isabel Hilton
From the magazine
Politics
January 18, 2016
Caroline Lucas: this Energy Bill proves Cameron's husky-hugging days are long gone
Caroline Lucas
Politics
Caroline Lucas: this Energy Bill proves Cameron's husky-hugging days are long gone
Caroline Lucas
