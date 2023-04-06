Log in
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
April 06, 2023
Great British Energy—should the state generate our power?
A publicly owned company could help fix the UK's crumbling market, squash bills and compete with the USA and Europe
Donal Brown
December 07, 2022
Why refreezing the Arctic is far more sensible than it sounds
David King
December 07, 2022
Decarbonising concrete is possible, but only with an equally solid timetable
Dervilla Mitchell
December 07, 2022
It’s time to power up neighbourhood energy transfers
Guy Newey
December 07, 2022
A once-in-a-lifetime energy transformation
Nesta team
Technology
November 03, 2022
I campaigned against nuclear energy in the 2000s. Now I’ve changed my mind
Bryony Worthington
Culture
October 06, 2022
The risk of nuclear disaster grows every day
Oliver-James Campbell
Economics
September 27, 2022
Can massive energy intervention in the UK and EU stave off a bleak midwinter?
Vicky Pryce
Politics
September 26, 2022
This is how we should finance energy market interventions
Bryony Worthington
