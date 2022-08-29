CERN

CERN-image
Technology
August 29, 2022
Is particle physics at a dead end?
The Large Hadron Collider, which discovered the Higgs boson, has restarted after a three-year upgrade. What if it doesn’t find anything else?
Philip Ball
Physics
Opinions
Technology
Cartoons
