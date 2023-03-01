Log in
March 01, 2023
How to stop the internet becoming a junk heap
AI will make the problems of spam and disinformation even worse. We can fight back—by rethinking the entire incentives structure of the online world
Ethan Zuckerman
People
December 08, 2022
The woman preparing the UK for extreme risks
Tom Ough
Culture
October 06, 2022
The philosophical necessity of long-term thinking
Alex Dean
Technology
October 06, 2022
Will AI make artists obsolete?
Ethan Zuckerman
People
September 08, 2022
James Bridle: What it’s like to be a tree
David McAllister
People
Technology
August 08, 2022
DeepMind has predicted the shape of every protein known to science. How excited should we be?
Philip Ball
Technology
July 21, 2022
Why the precautionary principle may require us to give rights to AI
Julian Baggini
Technology
Society
June 16, 2022
Farming life: Will Robot Tom replace me?
Tom Martin
Society
Politics
March 02, 2022
Time to let in the light on the government’s secret algorithms
Tatiana Kazim
