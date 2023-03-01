AI

AI-image
Technology
March 01, 2023
How to stop the internet becoming a junk heap
AI will make the problems of spam and disinformation even worse. We can fight back—by rethinking the entire incentives structure of the online world
Ethan Zuckerman From the magazine
AI-image
People
December 08, 2022
The woman preparing the UK for extreme risks
Tom Ough From the magazine
AI-image
Culture
October 06, 2022
The philosophical necessity of long-term thinking
Alex Dean From the magazine
AI-image
Technology
October 06, 2022
Will AI make artists obsolete?
Ethan Zuckerman From the magazine
AI topic image
People
September 08, 2022
James Bridle: What it’s like to be a tree
David McAllister From the magazine
People
AI-image
James Bridle: What it’s like to be a tree
David McAllister
From the magazine
AI topic image
Technology
August 08, 2022
DeepMind has predicted the shape of every protein known to science. How excited should we be?
Philip Ball
Technology
AI-image
DeepMind has predicted the shape of every protein known to science. How excited should we be?
Philip Ball
AI topic image
Technology
July 21, 2022
Why the precautionary principle may require us to give rights to AI
Julian Baggini From the magazine
Technology
AI-image
Why the precautionary principle may require us to give rights to AI
Julian Baggini
From the magazine
AI topic image
Society
June 16, 2022
Farming life: Will Robot Tom replace me?
Tom Martin From the magazine
Society
AI-image
Farming life: Will Robot Tom replace me?
Tom Martin
From the magazine
AI topic image
Politics
March 02, 2022
Time to let in the light on the government’s secret algorithms
Tatiana Kazim
Politics
AI-image
Time to let in the light on the government’s secret algorithms
Tatiana Kazim
1 2 3 4 ... 7 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 35
About us Subscribe Contact us Staff Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines