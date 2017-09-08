Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Politics
September 08, 2017
In defence of secularism
From Turkey to Trump's America, the principles of secularism are under threat. We all have a duty to defend them
Andrew Copson
Opinions
April 12, 2017
Who cares how women dress?
Nesrine Malik
From the magazine
Politics
March 26, 2015
What's wrong with France's schools?
Lucy Wadham
From the magazine
Culture
June 27, 2014
The French intifada: France and its Muslims
Denis MacShane
Philosophy
February 07, 2014
The death of god and the search for meaning: an interview with Peter Watson
Jonathan Derbyshire
World
December 24, 2013
The veil and religious neutrality—version française
Jonathan Derbyshire
Christianity
December 13, 2012
Awkwardly plural
Paul Bickley
Culture
March 23, 2011
Morality without God
Simon Blackburn
From the magazine
Race
July 14, 2010
Why France is banning the veil
Ruth Harris
