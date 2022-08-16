Log in
Holocaust
Politics
August 16, 2022
We need better Holocaust education, not a new Westminster memorial
Forcing a Holocaust memorial into a place where it is not wanted will not help combat antisemitism
Ruth Deech
Culture
July 21, 2022
The man who escaped Auschwitz
Keith Kahn-Harris
From the magazine
World
July 08, 2020
Return to Brno: an overdue memorial to the city’s disappeared Jews
Suzanne Franks
Opinions
February 03, 2020
Forgotten by whom? Why it’s more important than ever to remember the Roma Holocaust
Sydnee Wagner
From the magazine
Culture
July 10, 2018
Claude Lanzmann changed forever the way we think about the Holocaust
David Herman
Culture
February 18, 2016
Book review: The Fate of the Jews 1933-1949 by David Cesarani
Ben Wilson
From the magazine
Culture
December 10, 2015
Primo Levi: A life shaped by darkness
Joanna Bourke
From the magazine
World
October 22, 2015
Israel crisis: will Jerusalem have a Palestinian mayor?
Jay Elwes
Culture
September 22, 2015
The Auschwitz paradox: an interview with Timothy Snyder
Jonathan Derbyshire
