Politics
August 16, 2022
We need better Holocaust education, not a new Westminster memorial
Forcing a Holocaust memorial into a place where it is not wanted will not help combat antisemitism
Ruth Deech
Politics
November 02, 2021
Divided we fall: learning the right lessons from Labour’s antisemitism crisis
David Renton From the magazine
Culture
February 04, 2021
Is antisemitism a progressive blindspot?
Keith Kahn-Harris
Politics
November 18, 2020
Starmer is passing the antisemitism test as surely as his predecessor failed it
Politics
October 29, 2020
The Labour Party's new zero-tolerance approach
Politics
Philosophy
January 06, 2020
Growing up in north London, I was somewhat sheltered from anti-Semitism. Not anymore
Tasha Kleeman
Philosophy
Tasha Kleeman
Labour Party
December 19, 2019
Why everyone should read a book from the 1980's on the crisis of left-wing antisemitism
Tom Cohen
Labour Party
Tom Cohen
Politics
November 07, 2019
Chris Williamson is gone but the Labour Party remains a frightening place for Britain’s Jews
Oliver Kamm
Politics
Oliver Kamm
Politics
November 01, 2019
The battle isn't Labour anti-semitism vs Tory Islamophobia—it's everyone against hatred
Amber Khan
Politics
Amber Khan
