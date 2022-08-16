Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Judaism
Politics
August 16, 2022
We need better Holocaust education, not a new Westminster memorial
Forcing a Holocaust memorial into a place where it is not wanted will not help combat antisemitism
Ruth Deech
Culture
July 21, 2022
The man who escaped Auschwitz
Keith Kahn-Harris
From the magazine
Politics
November 02, 2021
Divided we fall: learning the right lessons from Labour’s antisemitism crisis
David Renton
From the magazine
Culture
May 05, 2021
How Giles Fraser lost and then found himself
David Herman
From the magazine
Culture
April 16, 2021
Shtisel—the unlikely TV hit about orthodox Jews
Keith Kahn-Harris
Culture
Shtisel—the unlikely TV hit about orthodox Jews
Keith Kahn-Harris
Culture
February 04, 2021
Is antisemitism a progressive blindspot?
Keith Kahn-Harris
Culture
Is antisemitism a progressive blindspot?
Keith Kahn-Harris
Politics
November 18, 2020
Starmer is passing the antisemitism test as surely as his predecessor failed it
Politics
Starmer is passing the antisemitism test as surely as his predecessor failed it
Politics
October 29, 2020
The Labour Party's new zero-tolerance approach
Politics
The Labour Party's new zero-tolerance approach
World
July 08, 2020
Return to Brno: an overdue memorial to the city’s disappeared Jews
Suzanne Franks
World
Return to Brno: an overdue memorial to the city’s disappeared Jews
Suzanne Franks
1
2
3
4
...
18
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 87
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines