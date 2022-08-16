Judaism

August 16, 2022
We need better Holocaust education, not a new Westminster memorial
Forcing a Holocaust memorial into a place where it is not wanted will not help combat antisemitism
Ruth Deech
July 21, 2022
The man who escaped Auschwitz
Keith Kahn-Harris From the magazine
November 02, 2021
Divided we fall: learning the right lessons from Labour’s antisemitism crisis
David Renton From the magazine
May 05, 2021
How Giles Fraser lost and then found himself
David Herman From the magazine
April 16, 2021
Shtisel—the unlikely TV hit about orthodox Jews
Keith Kahn-Harris
February 04, 2021
Is antisemitism a progressive blindspot?
Keith Kahn-Harris
November 18, 2020
Starmer is passing the antisemitism test as surely as his predecessor failed it
October 29, 2020
The Labour Party's new zero-tolerance approach
July 08, 2020
Return to Brno: an overdue memorial to the city’s disappeared Jews
Suzanne Franks
