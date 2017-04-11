Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Muslim Brotherhood
Philosophy
April 11, 2017
The roots of Trump’s “travel ban”
Since 9/11, there has been a shift from catching terrorists to policing Muslims
Zaheer Kazmi
World
December 11, 2014
In Egypt, the generals are back with a vengeance
Dilip Hiro
World
August 20, 2014
Ten things you should know about Hamas
Stephen Farrell
From the magazine
Culture
August 21, 2013
The New Middle East
Wendell Steavenson
From the magazine
Politics
July 11, 2013
The failure of political Islam
Olivier Roy
Politics
The failure of political Islam
Olivier Roy
Politics
July 10, 2013
Can the Egyptian military deliver democracy?
Saqeb Mueen
Politics
Can the Egyptian military deliver democracy?
Saqeb Mueen
World
July 08, 2013
Transition in Egypt
Alina Rocha Menocal
World
Transition in Egypt
Alina Rocha Menocal
Politics
July 04, 2013
Thursday morning news roundup: Egypt
Prospect Team
Politics
Thursday morning news roundup: Egypt
Prospect Team
World
December 12, 2012
Stiff-necked people
Ehud Barak
From the magazine
World
Stiff-necked people
Ehud Barak
From the magazine
1
2
3
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 15
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines