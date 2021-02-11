Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Islamic State
Culture
February 11, 2021
Palmyra and the myth of civilisation
Dividing the world into the civilised and the barbarians is no way to understand Syria's tragedy
Sameer Rahim
From the magazine
Culture
November 12, 2019
Why do girls join Islamic State?
Kawther Alfasi
From the magazine
Politics
November 06, 2019
"For once, we're united": How protestors in Lebanon are rejecting sectarianism
Lizzie Porter
Internet
January 19, 2018
Listen: Headspace #18—Web of control
Tom Clark
Politics
January 19, 2018
The bureaucracy of Isis
Samira Shackle
Politics
The bureaucracy of Isis
Samira Shackle
World
December 07, 2017
"I want to mourn him but I can't": the missing photojournalist and the battle to find him
Steve Bloomfield
“I want to mourn him but I can’t”: the missing photojournalist and the battle to find him
Essays
July 20, 2017
Why playing for pity in the face of Islamic State's atrocities is counter-productive
Faisal Devji
Why playing for pity in the face of Islamic State's atrocities is counter-productive
Politics
June 11, 2017
Is Islamic State really Islamic?
Nabeelah Jaffer
Is Islamic State really Islamic?
World
May 26, 2017
Archbishop Bashar Warda: the man fighting to save Iraq's Christians
Abigail Frymann Rouch
Archbishop Bashar Warda: the man fighting to save Iraq's Christians
