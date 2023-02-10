God

God-image
Society
February 10, 2023
God, creator of the universe (they/them)
Tabloids are inevitably mocking the Church’s commission on gendered language in relation to God. But we should welcome the chance to think more deeply about the pronouns of the almighty
Nick Spencer
Culture
January 25, 2021
Prophetic strain: the roots of Milton’s radical zeal
Rhodri Lewis From the magazine
Culture
November 29, 2019
Why we need religion
Nick Spencer
Opinions
July 17, 2014
Justin Welby interview: Our colonial church
Michael Binyon From the magazine
Philosophy
February 07, 2014
The death of god and the search for meaning: an interview with Peter Watson
Jonathan Derbyshire
Culture
October 17, 2012
If I ruled the world: Garrison Keillor
Garrison Keillor From the magazine
Cartoons
June 22, 2011
Cartoon: The god of rock 'n' roll
Prospect
Fiction
May 25, 2011
There but for the
Ali Smith
Regulars
August 25, 2010
Dear Wilhemina
Wilhemina From the magazine
