Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Faith
Lives
April 05, 2023
Clerical life: What’s the point of prayer?
It’s my job to pray for the people here, and to lead them in prayer. I’m infinitely grateful for that
Alice Goodman
From the magazine
World
July 08, 2020
Return to Brno: an overdue memorial to the city’s disappeared Jews
Suzanne Franks
Philosophy
April 17, 2020
How coronavirus is giving us a crash course in a different moral universe
Graham Tomlin
Culture
January 26, 2020
The curious religiosity of Martin Hägglund's secularism
Tanjil Rashid
From the magazine
Culture
November 29, 2019
Why we need religion
Nick Spencer
Culture
Why we need religion
Nick Spencer
Philosophy
April 30, 2018
Ibn Khaldun: the man who invented modern history
Sameer Rahim
Philosophy
Ibn Khaldun: the man who invented modern history
Sameer Rahim
Culture
January 28, 2017
Scorsese’s Silence falls at the last hurdle
Sameer Rahim
Culture
Scorsese’s Silence falls at the last hurdle
Sameer Rahim
Culture
November 17, 2016
Rowan Williams's tragic mistake
Edith Hall
From the magazine
Culture
Rowan Williams's tragic mistake
Edith Hall
From the magazine
Culture
July 13, 2016
Race to the bottom
Emran Mian
From the magazine
Culture
Race to the bottom
Emran Mian
From the magazine
1
2
3
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 13
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines