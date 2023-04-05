Faith

Lives
April 05, 2023
Clerical life: What’s the point of prayer?
It’s my job to pray for the people here, and to lead them in prayer. I’m infinitely grateful for that
Alice Goodman From the magazine
World
July 08, 2020
Return to Brno: an overdue memorial to the city’s disappeared Jews
Suzanne Franks
Philosophy
April 17, 2020
How coronavirus is giving us a crash course in a different moral universe
Graham Tomlin
Culture
January 26, 2020
The curious religiosity of Martin Hägglund's secularism
Tanjil Rashid From the magazine
Culture
November 29, 2019
Why we need religion
Nick Spencer
Philosophy
April 30, 2018
Ibn Khaldun: the man who invented modern history
Sameer Rahim
Culture
January 28, 2017
Scorsese’s Silence falls at the last hurdle
Sameer Rahim
Culture
November 17, 2016
Rowan Williams's tragic mistake
Edith Hall From the magazine
Culture
July 13, 2016
Race to the bottom
Emran Mian From the magazine
