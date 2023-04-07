Log in
World
Latest issue
April 07, 2023
The meaning of Easter is that life wins
A pop concert in my church one evening reminded me that love transforms hate
Lucy Winkett
Society
June 09, 2022
Will this summer's Lambeth conference unite the Church?
Graham Kings
Philosophy
April 17, 2020
How coronavirus is giving us a crash course in a different moral universe
Graham Tomlin
Philosophy
September 03, 2019
The duel: is praying a waste of time?
Oliver Kamm and Dawn Foster
From the magazine
Opinions
December 07, 2018
Justin Welby: we must learn how to forgive—and disagree
Justin Welby
Opinions
Politics
January 24, 2018
Unorthodox diplomacy: the churchmen keeping Anglo-Russian relations alive
Michael Binyon
Politics
Philosophy
May 11, 2017
When God does politics
Andrew Brown
Philosophy
Politics
February 22, 2017
The Church of England has reached a turning point on gay marriage
Linda Woodhead
Politics
Culture
July 15, 2015
Clive James remembers Princess Diana’s funeral
Clive James
Culture
