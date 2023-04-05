Christianity

Lives
April 05, 2023
Clerical life: What’s the point of prayer?
It’s my job to pray for the people here, and to lead them in prayer. I’m infinitely grateful for that
Alice Goodman From the magazine
People
March 01, 2023
The priest risking jail to protest climate inaction
Jessica Abrahams From the magazine
Society
March 01, 2023
Clerical life: Why can’t gay couples marry in our parish churches?
Alice Goodman From the magazine
Politics
February 28, 2023
The row over Kate Forbes shows we need to reset our idea of a liberal society
Tim Farron
Society
February 10, 2023
God, creator of the universe (they/them)
Nick Spencer
Politics
September 04, 2022
Should we forgive Boris Johnson?
Julian Baggini
Society
June 09, 2022
Will this summer's Lambeth conference unite the Church?
Graham Kings
Culture
April 14, 2022
The curious case of the ladder at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre
Matthew Teller
Culture
December 09, 2021
Is Christianity in the Middle East doomed?
Philip Wood From the magazine
