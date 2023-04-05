Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Christianity
Lives
April 05, 2023
Clerical life: What’s the point of prayer?
It’s my job to pray for the people here, and to lead them in prayer. I’m infinitely grateful for that
Alice Goodman
From the magazine
People
March 01, 2023
The priest risking jail to protest climate inaction
Jessica Abrahams
From the magazine
Society
March 01, 2023
Clerical life: Why can’t gay couples marry in our parish churches?
Alice Goodman
From the magazine
Politics
February 28, 2023
The row over Kate Forbes shows we need to reset our idea of a liberal society
Tim Farron
Society
February 10, 2023
God, creator of the universe (they/them)
Nick Spencer
Society
God, creator of the universe (they/them)
Nick Spencer
Politics
September 04, 2022
Should we forgive Boris Johnson?
Julian Baggini
Politics
Should we forgive Boris Johnson?
Julian Baggini
Society
June 09, 2022
Will this summer's Lambeth conference unite the Church?
Graham Kings
Society
Will this summer's Lambeth conference unite the Church?
Graham Kings
Culture
April 14, 2022
The curious case of the ladder at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre
Matthew Teller
Culture
The curious case of the ladder at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre
Matthew Teller
Culture
December 09, 2021
Is Christianity in the Middle East doomed?
Philip Wood
From the magazine
Culture
Is Christianity in the Middle East doomed?
Philip Wood
From the magazine
1
2
3
4
...
8
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 39
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines