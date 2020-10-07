Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Catholicism
Culture
October 07, 2020
Why the Dark ages were anything but dark
Medieval Catholicism wasn’t the enemy of progress, it was its engine
Mathew Lyons
From the magazine
Culture
December 12, 2019
How to tell the story of the modern-day Catholic Church
Francine Stock
From the magazine
Opinions
October 18, 2018
Even today, Britain's Catholics still face prejudice
Catherine Pepinster
From the magazine
Race
February 25, 2016
How religion can help stop terrorism
Richard English
Culture
February 16, 2016
Would "The Secret Letters of Pope John Paul II" have been made if it concerned two men?
Annabelle Chapman
Politics
June 17, 2015
The strange death of Catholic Ireland
Gerry Lynch
From the magazine
Opinions
February 20, 2014
What if...Henry VIII had been granted a divorce?
Leanda de Lisle
From the magazine
World
February 04, 2014
The politics of "zombie Catholicism" in France
Jonathan Derbyshire
Culture
March 11, 2013
The American mind
Sam Tanenhaus
From the magazine
