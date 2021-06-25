Sociology

Technology
June 25, 2021
How we discovered a new tool to help combat vaccine hesitancy
Our social experiment showed the first step is empathy with the sceptical
Alex Dean
Politics
July 04, 2019
Mortality rates are on the rise in the UK—so why is no-one talking about it?
Danny Dorling
Philosophy
November 05, 2018
Stories help us understand the world—but our human impulse towards narrative has a dark side
Julian Baggini
Other
May 26, 2017
"They're losers, just remember that": how young men turn to extremism
Victor Jeleniewski Seidler
Philosophy
January 21, 2017
Zygmunt Bauman provided hope where there was only despair
Neal Lawson
Opinions
May 21, 2014
Does class still drive British politics?
Peter Kellner From the magazine
Culture
May 21, 2014
Book review: Malthus by Robert J Mayhew
Clive James From the magazine
Immigration
March 25, 2014
World Thinkers 2014: Saskia Sassen
Prospect Team
Essays
December 11, 2013
The big ideas of 2014
Prospect Team From the magazine
