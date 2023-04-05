Log in
April 05, 2023
Cuck—the linguistic backstory to the alt-right’s favourite insult
A word coined to describe the disturbing behaviour of the cuckoo has evolved, via the works of Shakespeare and Chaucer, into a white nationalist term of contempt
Sarah Ogilvie
From the magazine
Columns
March 01, 2023
Is the Pope a nepo baby?
Sarah Ogilvie
From the magazine
Columns
January 25, 2023
When the word “prick” was a compliment
Sarah Ogilvie
From the magazine
Society
November 03, 2022
Millennials and gen Zers are “Ghosting” dates. But where did the word come from?
Sarah Ogilvie
From the magazine
Columns
Columns
Society
Society
Columns
Columns
Society
Society
Society
Society
