Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
World Thinkers
Regulars
July 19, 2019
The Prospect editorial: Stop and think
This issue, we revive the tradition of highlighting the world’s greatest thinkers. And throughout the magazine, you’ll find writers determined to make sense of senseless times
Tom Clark
From the magazine
World
March 25, 2015
World thinkers 2015: the results
Prospect Team
Other
March 02, 2015
World thinkers 2015: string theory showdown
Philip Ball
Society
February 16, 2015
"World thinkers" and "public intellectuals"
Jonathan Derbyshire
Politics
February 16, 2015
World Thinkers 2015: Anne Applebaum
Prospect Team
Politics
World Thinkers 2015: Anne Applebaum
Prospect Team
Culture
February 16, 2015
World Thinkers 2015: Linda Colley
Prospect Team
Culture
World Thinkers 2015: Linda Colley
Prospect Team
Politics
February 16, 2015
World Thinkers 2015: Elizabeth Blackburn
Prospect Team
Politics
World Thinkers 2015: Elizabeth Blackburn
Prospect Team
Politics
February 16, 2015
World Thinkers 2015: Esther Duflo
Prospect Team
Politics
World Thinkers 2015: Esther Duflo
Prospect Team
Politics
February 16, 2015
World Thinkers 2015: Lee Smolin
Prospect Team
Politics
World Thinkers 2015: Lee Smolin
Prospect Team
1
2
3
4
...
34
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 167
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines