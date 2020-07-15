Wittgenstein

Society
July 15, 2020
Letters and diaries: Meetings of great minds throughout history
Momentous meetings of our times
Ian Irvine From the magazine
Culture
May 02, 2020
The extraordinary mind of Frank Ramsey
Alex Dean
Philosophy
April 03, 2020
He was the most revered philosopher of his era. So why did GE Moore disappear from history?
Ray Monk From the magazine
Culture
November 13, 2019
Clive James (1939-2019): his final Late Reading column
Clive James From the magazine
Culture
June 11, 2019
Why philosophy should be a carnival, not a museum
Alex Dean From the magazine
Philosophy
May 07, 2018
The enduring brilliance of Ludwig Wittgenstein
Julian Baggini
Philosophy
September 12, 2017
Gottlob Frege: The machine in the ghost
Ray Monk From the magazine
Culture
January 17, 2017
Books in brief: Materialism by Terry Eagleton
Alex Dean From the magazine
Culture
March 24, 2016
How words shape our world
Julian Baggini From the magazine
How words shape our world
Julian Baggini
From the magazine
