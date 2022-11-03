Nobel Prize

People
November 03, 2022
Fitzcarraldo founder: Luck and good timing brought Nobel success
Jacques Testard on Annie Ernaux and publishing in translation
David McAllister From the magazine
People
December 09, 2021
Nobel laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah: ‘You realise, in English literature, you’re completely and totally absent’
Sameer Rahim
Culture
June 24, 2021
Signal failure: Daniel Kahneman’s fascinating—and flawed—new book ‘Noise’
Michael Blastland
Economics
October 10, 2018
How long until another woman wins the top economics prize?
Vicky Pryce
Economics
October 10, 2017
“Libertarian paternalist” Richard Thaler has won the economics Nobel—here’s why
Paul Wallace
Technology
October 03, 2017
With its Nobel-winning research on gravitational waves, astronomy has turned a corner
Philip Ball
Culture
November 14, 2016
Dylan defies all categories—musically and politically
Sam Tanenhaus From the magazine
Technology
October 05, 2016
Who has won the Physics Nobel—and what for?
Philip Ball
Essays
September 14, 2016
Interview: Joseph Stiglitz—economics and its discontents
Tom Clark From the magazine
