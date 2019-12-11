Marx

Marx-image
Politics
December 11, 2019
From "broadband communism" to a "Marxist dystopia": how Labour's social democratic reforms have been branded as hard left fantasies
That programmes like free education are fairly common in Europe does not make much of an impact on how they are perceived here
Rachel Connolly
Marx-image
Politics
May 10, 2017
I read some Marx (and I liked it)
Richard Seymour
Marx-image
Culture
January 17, 2017
Books in brief: Materialism by Terry Eagleton
Alex Dean From the magazine
Marx-image
Culture
September 14, 2016
Karl Marx: Soho revolutionary
Howard Davies From the magazine
Marx topic image
Economics
July 24, 2015
Interview: Paul Mason's guide to a post-capitalist future
Jonathan Derbyshire
Economics
Marx-image
Interview: Paul Mason's guide to a post-capitalist future
Jonathan Derbyshire
Marx topic image
Economics
December 09, 2014
Financial crash: what's wrong with economics?
Andrew Haldane
Economics
Marx-image
Financial crash: what's wrong with economics?
Andrew Haldane
Marx topic image
Economics
May 15, 2014
The zero marginal cost society—or how capitalism will eat itself
Jonathan Derbyshire
Economics
Marx-image
The zero marginal cost society—or how capitalism will eat itself
Jonathan Derbyshire
Marx topic image
Culture
April 23, 2014
Book review: Eleanor Marx: A Life by Rachel Holmes
Maria Misra From the magazine
Culture
Marx-image
Book review: Eleanor Marx: A Life by Rachel Holmes
Maria Misra
From the magazine
Marx topic image
Essays
April 23, 2014
Walking with Karl
Edward Docx From the magazine
Essays
Marx-image
Walking with Karl
Edward Docx
From the magazine
1 2 3 4 5 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 21
About us Subscribe Contact us Staff Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines