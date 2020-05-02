Keynes

Culture
May 02, 2020
The extraordinary mind of Frank Ramsey
Although he died at 26, Ramsey was one of the most influential thinkers of the 20th century
Alex Dean
Economics
March 19, 2020
Lessons from Keynes in the age of coronavirus
Robert Skidelsky From the magazine
Opinions
July 16, 2019
Austerity: it came, conquered then disappeared—without any argument
Tom Clark From the magazine
Culture
September 14, 2018
How Keynes's ideas could make capitalism work for the people
Fran Boait From the magazine
Economics
February 15, 2016
Will artificial intelligence wipe out economists?
George Magnus
Economics
July 21, 2015
What's wrong with GDP?
Jonathan Derbyshire
Economics
May 01, 2015
False economic assumptions
Tim Congdon
Culture
March 26, 2015
Why Keynes is making a comeback
Howard Davies From the magazine
Economics
May 15, 2014
The zero marginal cost society—or how capitalism will eat itself
Jonathan Derbyshire
