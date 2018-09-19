Isaiah Berlin

Isaiah Berlin-image
Society
September 19, 2018
Richard Burton on "The Drinking Man's Diet"—and other unsuccessful meal plans of the rich and famous
In this month's "The way we were," Ian Irvine explores diets detailed in memoirs and letters
Ian Irvine From the magazine
Isaiah Berlin-image
Culture
September 16, 2015
Book review: Affirming: Letters 1975-1997 by Isaiah Berlin
JP O'Malley
Isaiah Berlin-image
Society
June 18, 2014
Leith on life: Libertarianism in the playground
Sam Leith
Isaiah Berlin-image
Philosophy
June 18, 2014
Liberalism—the life of an idea: a conversation with Edmund Fawcett
Jonathan Derbyshire
Isaiah Berlin topic image
Philosophy
April 23, 2014
AC Grayling: Freedom to make bad choices
AC Grayling From the magazine
Philosophy
Isaiah Berlin-image
AC Grayling: Freedom to make bad choices
AC Grayling
From the magazine
Isaiah Berlin topic image
Culture
April 23, 2014
Book review: Just Freedom by Philip Pettit
Jonathan Derbyshire From the magazine
Culture
Isaiah Berlin-image
Book review: Just Freedom by Philip Pettit
Jonathan Derbyshire
From the magazine
Isaiah Berlin topic image
Philosophy
April 23, 2014
Just freedom: Philip Pettit and the republican idea of liberty
Jonathan Derbyshire
Philosophy
Isaiah Berlin-image
Just freedom: Philip Pettit and the republican idea of liberty
Jonathan Derbyshire
Isaiah Berlin topic image
Culture
June 19, 2013
Isaiah Berlin's letters
Jonathan Derbyshire From the magazine
Culture
Isaiah Berlin-image
Isaiah Berlin's letters
Jonathan Derbyshire
From the magazine
Isaiah Berlin topic image
Culture
June 12, 2013
Leon Wieseltier: "We live in a culture of worthless praise"
Malcolm Thorndike Nicholson
Culture
Isaiah Berlin-image
Leon Wieseltier: "We live in a culture of worthless praise"
Malcolm Thorndike Nicholson
1 2 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 9
About us Subscribe Contact us Staff Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines