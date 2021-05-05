Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
David Hume
Philosophy
May 05, 2021
The Hume paradox: how great philosophy leads to dismal politics
The Enlightenment genius showed how admirable scepticism in the world of ideas can translate into a miserable reactionary stance in the world of practical affairs
Julian Baggini
From the magazine
Philosophy
September 15, 2020
Is the University of Edinburgh right to “cancel” David Hume?
Julian Baggini
Philosophy
May 04, 2019
Is reason the slave of the passions?
Baggini and Jenkins
From the magazine
Culture
August 15, 2017
Why David Hume and Adam Smith were the original odd couple
Jesse Norman
From the magazine
Culture
June 22, 2014
Is there such a thing as the self?
Jim Holt
From the magazine
Culture
Is there such a thing as the self?
Jim Holt
From the magazine
Opinions
February 20, 2014
The value of an apology
AC Grayling
From the magazine
Opinions
The value of an apology
AC Grayling
From the magazine
Regulars
October 16, 2013
The Prospect list
Prospect Team
Regulars
The Prospect list
Prospect Team
Culture
October 01, 2013
Down the rabbit hole
Christopher Fear
Culture
Down the rabbit hole
Christopher Fear
Economics
August 03, 2011
FiveBooks: Paul Krugman
FiveBooks
Economics
FiveBooks: Paul Krugman
FiveBooks
1
2
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 9
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines