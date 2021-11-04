Critical Thinkng

Technology
November 04, 2021
Hawks: nature’s feathered killing machines
Is it not thrilling to know that the psychopaths of the natural world fly above us, but never spare us a thought?
Cal Flyn From the magazine
Culture
November 02, 2021
The rise of Chinese classical music
Suna Erdem From the magazine
Islam
November 01, 2021
Why we need to reform sharia—now
Mustafa Akyol From the magazine
October 06, 2021
What it’s like to be a dog
Cal Flyn
Astronomy
October 06, 2021
Humans have speculated about extraterrestrial intelligence for millennia. Are we any closer to finding it?
Martin Rees
Humans have speculated about extraterrestrial intelligence for millennia. Are we any closer to finding it?
Culture
October 04, 2021
Revisiting history: the troubling side of the venerable country house
Diane Roberts From the magazine
Revisiting history: the troubling side of the venerable country house
September 02, 2021
Paula Rego unflinchingly channels the anger of her times
Miranda France From the magazine
Paula Rego unflinchingly channels the anger of her times
August 29, 2021
What it’s like to be a moth
Cal Flyn From the magazine
What it’s like to be a moth
August 28, 2021
The allergy epidemic: is a cure on the way?
Cal Flyn From the magazine
The allergy epidemic: is a cure on the way?
