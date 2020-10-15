Log in
Aristotle
Philosophy
October 15, 2020
The ethics of the pandemic: life or quality of life?
Human flourishing is worth fighting for
Angie Hobbs
Society
July 10, 2020
Shades of King Creon: The ancient forebears of Trump and Johnson
Charlotte Higgins
Politics
May 28, 2020
Dominic Cummings and Boris Johnson should learn from Aristotle
Joanna George
Culture
December 11, 2018
Prospect's books of the year 2018: ideas
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Society
September 19, 2018
What we're talking about when we talk about sport
Benjamin Markovits
What we're talking about when we talk about sport
Benjamin Markovits
August 20, 2018
How Aristotle can change your life
Sameer Rahim
How Aristotle can change your life
Sameer Rahim
May 23, 2018
Aristotle’s thinking on democracy has more relevance than ever
Julian Baggini
Aristotle’s thinking on democracy has more relevance than ever
Julian Baggini
Culture
November 17, 2016
Rowan Williams's tragic mistake
Edith Hall
Rowan Williams's tragic mistake
Edith Hall
October 31, 2016
What is the point of art?
Naomi Goulder
What is the point of art?
Naomi Goulder
