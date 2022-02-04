Log in
Sexism
Society
February 04, 2022
Classing misogyny as a hate crime would a good start—but it's not enough
We need tangible action to tackle violence against women
Charlotte Colombo
Society
September 24, 2021
The gender bias baked into our education systems
Pragya Agarwal
Society
June 22, 2021
We need to stop waiting for the least powerful people in the room to challenge bad behaviour
Helen Barnard
Culture
June 05, 2021
Why Jacqueline Rose wants you to embrace the unknown
Rebecca Liu
From the magazine
Society
February 25, 2021
“Framing Britney” shows how women have been victims of cancel culture for decades
Lucinda Smyth
Politics
July 25, 2019
"I'm surrounded by people who have no idea what it’s like to live on benefits"—what it's like being a working-class woman in Westminster
Jade Azim
Opinions
December 10, 2018
Why we must build a new sexual morality
Lisa Appignanesi
From the magazine
Society
July 13, 2018
What can you do if your language is sexist?
Sam Leith
From the magazine
Essays
August 11, 2017
Toni Morrison, 1931-2019: On the origins of prejudice
Toni Morrison
From the magazine
