Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
LGBT
Culture
April 07, 2022
Douglas Stuart’s story of love across the sectarian divide
The Booker-winner’s second novel has its moments of romantic spark, but is ultimately let down by its own reticence
David McAllister
From the magazine
Politics
July 07, 2021
Has Hungary crossed the line?
Carl Dolan
Politics
October 15, 2020
The troubling return of British homophobia
Caspar Salmon
Politics
May 21, 2020
We hope Covid-19 will lead to a better world. But those who remember the Aids crisis are less sure
Katharine Swindells
Culture
January 23, 2020
As a teenager, I wish there had been "ordinary" queer couples on TV
Kate Young
Culture
As a teenager, I wish there had been "ordinary" queer couples on TV
Kate Young
Politics
December 13, 2019
This is the worst election for LGBT people in thirty years—but there is still cause for hope
Beth Desmond
Politics
This is the worst election for LGBT people in thirty years—but there is still cause for hope
Beth Desmond
Politics
February 26, 2019
For years, gay bars were a vital refuge—but it's time we challenged the idea that LGBT spaces are synonymous with drinking
Beth Desmond
Politics
For years, gay bars were a vital refuge—but it's time we challenged the idea that LGBT spaces are synonymous with drinking
Beth Desmond
Culture
July 13, 2018
Wilde about Paris: the sex, drink and liberation of Oscar Wilde's "lost" years
Alex Dean
From the magazine
Culture
Wilde about Paris: the sex, drink and liberation of Oscar Wilde's "lost" years
Alex Dean
From the magazine
World
September 26, 2017
"I would have them shot": how a resurgence of homophobia threatens Brazil's LGBT community
Julia Blunck
World
"I would have them shot": how a resurgence of homophobia threatens Brazil's LGBT community
Julia Blunck
1
2
3
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 14
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines