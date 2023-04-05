Rupert Murdoch

Media
April 05, 2023
How Fox and Murdoch are destroying US democracy
After the 2020 election, Fox News gave airtime to an outright fiction: that Biden had stolen the presidency. As the company is sued over what it broadcast, legal documents reveal how far the Murdochs will go to keep America’s biggest channel on top
Matthew d'Ancona From the magazine
Politics
December 13, 2016
Was the BBC a phenomenon of the 20th century?
Charlotte Higgins
Opinions
April 19, 2016
Who guarded the Guardian? I did
Alan Rusbridger From the magazine
Society
July 31, 2014
Nick Davies: "This isn't a story about journalists behaving badly—it's a story about power"
Jonathan Derbyshire
Essays
August 21, 2013
Bad news, Ed
Peter Kellner From the magazine
August 21, 2013
Letters
Prospect Team From the magazine
Europe
July 05, 2013
In other news...
Prospect Team
World
December 12, 2012
Editorial: Look ahead to 2013
Bronwen Maddox From the magazine
May 09, 2012
Murdoch's old news
James Harkin
