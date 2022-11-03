Log in
World
Ideas
Views
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
November 03, 2022
Fitzcarraldo founder: Luck and good timing brought Nobel success
Jacques Testard on Annie Ernaux and publishing in translation
David McAllister
People
October 06, 2022
Publisher Sam McDowell: Why do translations stop at Asterix?
David McAllister
Culture
June 17, 2022
The most pressing diversity issue in publishing? Groupthink
Tomiwa Owolade
Culture
January 27, 2022
Robert Maxwell’s unlikely rise and steep descent
Sameer Rahim
Essays
January 24, 2018
Death by a thousand clicks: how big tech is ruining literary culture
Houman Barekat
Essays
January 10, 2014
Scientists, not editors, are distorting science publishing
Philip Ball
October 30, 2012
And then there were five
Alex Christofi
October 20, 2010
Do writers need paper?
September 23, 2009
Why the future of the book lies in the past
1
2
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 9
