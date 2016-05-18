Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Phone Hacking
Culture
May 18, 2016
Book review: Serious Sweet by AL Kennedy
Anthony Cummins
From the magazine
Society
July 31, 2014
Nick Davies: "This isn't a story about journalists behaving badly—it's a story about power"
Jonathan Derbyshire
Politics
June 27, 2014
Phone hacking: Regulators beware—good journalism crosses boundaries too
George Brock
Politics
October 10, 2013
The Daily Briefing: Thursday 10 October
Prospect Team
Politics
May 04, 2012
It's the double dip, stupid
Will Hazell
Politics
It's the double dip, stupid
Will Hazell
Politics
March 20, 2012
The knock at the door
Peter Hitchens
From the magazine
Politics
The knock at the door
Peter Hitchens
From the magazine
Politics
February 22, 2012
Exclusive: David Davis on “crony capitalism”
Politics
Exclusive: David Davis on “crony capitalism”
Politics
February 01, 2012
The Fred the Shred U-turn
Will Hazell
Politics
The Fred the Shred U-turn
Will Hazell
Phone Hacking
January 09, 2012
Bullish but refreshing
Alexander Wickham
Phone Hacking
Bullish but refreshing
Alexander Wickham
1
2
3
4
5
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 21
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines