New Yorker

Culture
March 06, 2019
New stories by the "Cat Person" author mingle sexual disgust and thrill
But overall the collection is emotionally slight
Catherine Humble From the magazine
Technology
June 07, 2016
The genetics debate has been derailed—by both sides
Philip Ball
Essays
March 24, 2016
What would Trump do?
Sam Tanenhaus From the magazine
Culture
October 15, 2014
Hannah Arendt: she couldn't stop chuckling
Jonathan Rée From the magazine
Culture
May 21, 2014
James Joyce: You can't ignore the bastard
Julian Gough From the magazine
Culture
April 23, 2014
Book Review: Updike by Adam Begley
Sam Tanenhaus From the magazine
Culture
March 04, 2014
Film as film
Malcolm Thorndike Nicholson
Culture
October 16, 2013
The controlling voice
Sam Tanenhaus From the magazine
Culture
September 07, 2013
Janet Malcolm's uncertainty principle
Daniel Cohen
