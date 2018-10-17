Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Culture
October 17, 2018
Alan Rusbridger's frank and funny account of his time at The Guardian
The former editor tells of his dealings with Julian Assange and Edward Snowden
John Keenan
From the magazine
Opinions
April 19, 2016
Who guarded the Guardian? I did
Alan Rusbridger
From the magazine
Essays
March 18, 2016
Who guards the Guardian?
Stephen Glover
From the magazine
CNN
August 19, 2015
In Fact: impress your friends with Prospect's Trivia file
Prospect Team
Regulars
July 15, 2015
Duel: Should spies be permitted to monitor online messaging?
Jemima Kiss
From the magazine
Regulars
Politics
March 12, 2015
What we (still) don't know about our spies
Josh Lowe
Politics
Essays
February 20, 2014
What's the point of the news?
Andrew Marr
From the magazine
Essays
Regulars
March 21, 2012
In fact
Prospect
From the magazine
Regulars
Culture
October 01, 2010
Assange and Aaronovitch: how much information is too much?
Caroline Palmer
Culture
