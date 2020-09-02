Log in
September 02, 2020
How the west can thrive in the 21st century
Two authors make the case for conservative liberal democracy
Kate Womersley
From the magazine
March 30, 2020
What the Economist doesn’t tell you
Adam Tooze
From the magazine
February 16, 2015
World Thinkers 2015: Jeremy Rifkin
Prospect Team
February 16, 2015
World Thinkers 2015: Yanis Varoufakis
Prospect Team
February 16, 2015
World Thinkers 2015: Tyler Cowen
Prospect Team
Prospect Team
May 09, 2014
House prices: The b-word
Jay Elwes
Jay Elwes
February 19, 2014
An evening with Tim Harford, the "Undercover Economist"
Prospect Team
Prospect Team
July 18, 2013
Prospect interviews Amartya Sen (The full transcript)
Jonathan Derbyshire
Jonathan Derbyshire
August 03, 2011
FiveBooks: Paul Krugman
FiveBooks
FiveBooks
